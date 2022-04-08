Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) traded up 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. 22,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,874,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lilium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.
Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
