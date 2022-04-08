Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $154.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $146.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day moving average is $133.60.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

