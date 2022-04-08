Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

LBTYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

