LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives $10.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

LX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $446.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.