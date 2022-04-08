Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 10.03%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 22,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,734. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,299 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,605 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,989 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

