Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $30.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,269,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 29.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 234.3% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 329,091 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 230,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.