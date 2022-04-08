Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.50-1.56 EPS.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. 10,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.