Lethean (LTHN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $567,574.05 and $35.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,375.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.43 or 0.07519083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.12 or 0.00263089 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00770464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00095851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.14 or 0.00512139 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00411506 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.