Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.73

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.73 and last traded at $109.38, with a volume of 1877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.07.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Leidos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

