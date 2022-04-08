Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $110.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.14.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

LDOS stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.07. 1,346,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,106. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.39.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,126,382. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Leidos by 55.6% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

