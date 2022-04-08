Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT Lowered to GBX 329 at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($4.33) to GBX 329 ($4.31) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.20) to GBX 330 ($4.33) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.98) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.75.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42.
Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
