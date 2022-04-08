Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Trading 8.4% Higher

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 35,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, and real estate investing strategies and techniques in North America. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy brand. It provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning.

