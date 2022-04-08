Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Trading 8.4% Higher

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 3,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 35,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAI)
