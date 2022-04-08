Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Get Lazard alerts:

NYSE LAZ opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lazard by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Lazard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.