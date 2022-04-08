Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Lawson Products reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.39 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lawson Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $329.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lawson Products by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Lawson Products by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lawson Products by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lawson Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lawson Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

