Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,846 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.65 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $190.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average is $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.