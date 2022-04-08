Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $59.84, but opened at $53.34. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $52.74, with a volume of 60,014 shares.

Specifically, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $7,212,908.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,648,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,951 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,817. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,116,000 after acquiring an additional 255,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

