Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) Plans $0.83 Interim Dividend

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.8328 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.60, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.
Latitude Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Latitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.