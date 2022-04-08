Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.44.
Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. Latham Group has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $34.73.
About Latham Group (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
