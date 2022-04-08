Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.50

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 2920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SWIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Latham Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.
The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -23.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.
Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
