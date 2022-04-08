Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Latch alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Latch from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.22.

LTCH stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. Latch has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Avenir Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the 4th quarter worth $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Latch by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Latch by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after buying an additional 2,475,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Latch by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after buying an additional 432,075 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Latch by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,150,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after buying an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Latch (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latch (LTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.