Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.01. Latch shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 6,221 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTCH. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Get Latch alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avenir Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Latch in the fourth quarter valued at $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Latch by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Latch by 77.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Latch by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 432,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Latch by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,150,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.