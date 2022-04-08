Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Gap Down to $4.15

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.01. Latch shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 6,221 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTCH. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.
About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)
Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.
