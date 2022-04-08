Larry B. Porcellato Sells 1,500 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. HNI Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $46.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $602.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.63 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 91.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on HNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter worth $17,274,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,952,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,369,000 after purchasing an additional 99,185 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

