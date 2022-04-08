Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Robert W. Baird

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $144.87 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,797,000 after buying an additional 45,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,454,000 after buying an additional 43,001 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,049,000 after buying an additional 40,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,424,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

