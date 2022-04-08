Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,397 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Landstar System worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Landstar System by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $144.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.34. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.