Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,113 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Acushnet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after buying an additional 33,881 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,836,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

GOLF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 290,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

