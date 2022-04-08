Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,373 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 17,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE TR traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 69,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $39.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

