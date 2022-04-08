Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $2,636,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $8,699,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MUSA traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.00. 307,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $126.56 and a one year high of $217.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.25.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.73%.

Murphy USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

