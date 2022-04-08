Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $91.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,863. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.20. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

