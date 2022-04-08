Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Shares of SWN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,076,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,845,881. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

