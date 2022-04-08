Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.75 Million Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.17% of Cardlytics worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Cardlytics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cardlytics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.62. 214,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $67,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $382,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,750 shares of company stock worth $1,940,888. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.