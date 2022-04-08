Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 277.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 254,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,178. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

