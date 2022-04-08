Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 261,052 Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 261,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Skillz as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillz by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,140,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,944,737. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

