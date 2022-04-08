Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.22% of Stride as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 577,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after acquiring an additional 300,294 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,272,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.90. 345,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,045. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

