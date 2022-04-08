L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives $252.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.80. The stock had a trading volume of 979,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,192. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

