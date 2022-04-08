K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.89) to €20.50 ($22.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Baader Bank upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.