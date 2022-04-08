Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Price Up 2%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.89 and last traded at $58.81. Approximately 141,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,989,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,540,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

