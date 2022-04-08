Kroger (NYSE:KR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America now has a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00. Kroger traded as high as $62.76 and last traded at $62.38, with a volume of 79542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.88.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kroger Company Profile (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

