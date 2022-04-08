Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 5,971 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $77,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.93.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $23.26 on Thursday, reaching $608.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,857. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $359.60 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $269.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $536.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

