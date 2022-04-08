Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 81,785 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,785 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $21,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 135,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 610,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,147. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

