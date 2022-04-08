Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 505,865 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,214,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,865 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $40,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 433,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,299. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 135.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

In other DoubleVerify news, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 17,846 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $457,571.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,259 over the last three months. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

