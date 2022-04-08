Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $27.49 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,150 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.07% of Global Payments worth $27,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $740,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Global Payments by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 126,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 74,482 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.52.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.92. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.