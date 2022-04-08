Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,678 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.09% of Schlumberger worth $35,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,097,000 after purchasing an additional 614,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.97. 8,686,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,163,795. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

