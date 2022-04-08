Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 8.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 15.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Further Reading

