Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Konica Minolta in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
About Konica Minolta
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.
