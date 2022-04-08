Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 104,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 893,355 shares.The stock last traded at $19.75 and had previously closed at $20.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Get Knowles alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after buying an additional 2,112,552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 48,203.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 1,976,329 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Knowles by 2,171.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,688,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after buying an additional 1,614,305 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.