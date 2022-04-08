Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €15.60 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.60 ($17.14) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.03) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Klöckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.06 ($14.35).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

ETR:KCO opened at €11.20 ($12.31) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €11.44 and its 200-day moving average is €10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €9.06 ($9.96) and a 52 week high of €13.50 ($14.84). The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.01.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.