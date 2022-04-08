Kleros Market Capitalization Achieves $52.63 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Kleros has a market cap of $52.63 million and $1.46 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 622,509,253 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

