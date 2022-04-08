Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.63.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

