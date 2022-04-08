Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

