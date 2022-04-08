Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMMPF shares. TD Securities started coverage on Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins upgraded Killam Apartment REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.50 to C$25.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $18.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

